EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse team beat Spring Lake, 16-2, Wednesday in a Division 2 regional final.

It marks the sixth straight season that EGR (16-4) has won a regional championship.

The defending state champion Pioneers now advance to play Forest Hills Eastern (13-4-1) in the quarterfinal on Friday at Grandville High School.