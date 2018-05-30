Ionia company to expand to make Ford Ranger bumpers; 109 new jobs

Posted 3:03 PM, May 30, 2018, by

IONIA, Mich. – An Ionia County auto parts manufacturer will be expanding after receiving grants from the state of Michigan and the City of Ionia.

Ventra Ionia, at 14 N. Beardsley in Ionia, will be buying a 48,000 square foot building next to its current location to launch a new line of assembling bumpers for Ford Ranger trucks, according to a release from The Right Place, Inc. The expansion means about 109 new jobs and an investment of almost $5 million from the company.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is providing a $600,000 grant for the project.

The company will move a portion of their existing business to the new building and will make the new bumpers in their current building.  The program will include the assembly, paint and chrome finishing on the bumpers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s