Here's the complete list of summer concerts at Meijer Gardens for 2018.
Meijer Gardens Concerts kick off with Tedeschi Trucks Band
-
Michael Franti and Spearhead replacing Huey Lewis in Meijer Garden concert
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 30
-
Huey Lewis cancels 2018 tour, including Grand Rapids stop, after losing his hearing
-
Morning Buzz for Monday, April 16
-
Kick off your summer at the KIA Arts Fair this weekend
-
-
Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert series lineup announced
-
Frederik Meijer Gardens announces Tuesday Evening Music Club series lineup
-
Grand Taste is happening June 15-17, see what Uccello’s is serving
-
Hudsonville Meijer hosting a 3 day hiring fair
-
Meijer Gardens exhibition features sculptor Masayuki Koorida
-
-
Morning Buzz for Thursday, April 12
-
See what Wheelhouse & Meijer are grilling up for Grand Taste
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 25