Michigan commits $50M to building second large Soo Lock

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder and legislative leaders say they have agreed to commit $50 million to fund the construction of a second large lock at Sault Ste. Marie — a bid to persuade the federal government to pay for most of the proposed $1 billion project.

The money is part of an additional $400 million included for infrastructure in a state budget deal. Snyder said Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference he will ask other Great Lakes states to also contribute funding because the federal government will fund 80 percent.

The Soo Locks allow for commercial ships to traverse the Great Lakes. Members of Michigan’s congressional delegation and others warn that if the Poe lock were closed, Great Lakes steel production would stop — devastating the economy.