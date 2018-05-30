MSP Trooper cleared in fatal shooting in Barry Co.

HASTINGS, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper has been cleared of any wrongdoing for a shooting a man who had several outstanding warrants.

The Barry County Prosecutor, Julie Nakfoor Pratt, released her decision Tuesday, clearing Trooper David Williams where he shot Ryan Miller on April 2nd in the parking lot of Thornapple Valley Church in Rutland Township.

According to Pratt, Williams was attempting to arrest Miller on several outstanding warrants after receiving tips on Miller’s whereabouts. Miller was wanted on several outstanding warrants and had been out of the state for several days with his girlfriend. Williams ordered Miller out of his car at gunpoint, but Miller refused. Miller then opened his car down and yelled an expletive at Williams. Miller started to raise his arms, but then lowered them and reached into his coat pocket and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun. Williams shot Miller three times, but Miller still pointed the gun at Williams, so Williams shot him two more times in the shoulder and foot.

Miller was taken to the hospital and has since recovered from his wounds. His girlfriend, who was also in the car, was not hurt, but her dog, which was also with them, was killed. Michigan State Police identified Miller’s gun as a black, BB gun, and he was also in possession of two knives.

Witnesses also told police that Miller may have been attempting “suicide by cop.”

Miller has been charged with seven more charges including Felonious Assault, Felony Firearms and Cruelty to Animals Causing Death. He was arraigned Wednesday and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Prosecutor Pratt says that Williams acted in self-defense and in defense of another person, Miller’s girlfriend.