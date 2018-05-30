Several Allendale businesses evacuated due to possible gas leak

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Multiple businesses in Allendale on Lake Michigan Drive were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a possible gas leak.

Officials began receiving reports of a gas leak at the Allendale Animal Hospital around 10 a.m. and when they arrived personnel and animals were evacuating the building.

During their initial investigation of the Allendale Animal Hospital, firefighters received a second report of a gas leak at a nearby restaurant.

The department created a half mile radius to check businesses for possible gas leaks, the department told FOX 17.

“We searched this building. It did have gas in it, so DTE is on scene now checking it out and they are not finding gas now, so we are unsure what it is at this time,” said Tony Dolce, a Lieutenant from the Allendale Fire Department. “We do about a half mile radius of here, researched every building to make sure there is no gas in them. At this time we are letting everybody back into buildings and turning it over to DTE.”

All buildings have been checked and people are allowed to reentered the businesses at this time.

DTE will remain on scene to determine the cause for the smell.