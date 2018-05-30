Nickleback and more performing at Soaring Eagle this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Father's Day Weekend will be here before you know it, so why not treat dad to a round of golf? On Saturday, June 16 there will be a two person golf scramble at Waabooz run. It's a 10 a.m. shotgun start and is $40 per player. It includes 18-holes with a cart, burger and brats after golf and entry into a cash draw and door prizes.

American Country Star Chris Young will take the stage with Kane Brown on June 17. In 2006, Young was declared the winner of "Nashville Star," a singing competition which aired on the USA Network. after winning he signed with RCA Records Nashville and as they say, the rest is history. Since then he's released five albums and gained one of the crowning achievements in country music, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Kane Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He signed with RCA Nashville in 2016 and released his first full-length album later that year. Last October, Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main country charts.

John Fogerty, Willie Nelson, and ZZ Top are taking over the stage on Tuesday, June 26 for the Blues and Bayous Tour.

Fogerty is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and rock icon. As lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's prolific songwriting helped pen some of the most memorable songs in Rock and Roll, including "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising", and "Fortunate Son."

Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. With a six decade career and more than 200 albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy, Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust." He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas," lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas Trip was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Soaring Eagle Casino just added one of the biggest names in country music to their summer concert lineup. Little Big Town with special guest Gavin DeGraw will be taking the stage on July 7. Little BigTown has been together since 1998. In that time they've earned two number one radio hits, a Grammy, two ACM Awards, three CMA Awards, and an Emmy. Hot on the heels of their wildly successful album "Tornado," Little Big Town continues to find success in their sixth and latest album, "Pain Killer."