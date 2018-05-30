× South Haven fighting the Japanese Knotweed

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Residents and visitors to South Haven are being asked to watch out for Japanese Knotweed to try and keep it from spreading.

Officials say the non-native invasive plant has been found in several locations in the city. The plant can grow to be three to ten feet in height, but can reproduce from just a thumb-nail sized portion of stem or root. The roots can often be ten feet deep.

The city is placing signs at areas where the plant has been found, warning people to not cut, pull, dig or mow the knotweed. They say the city will work with a contractor this fall to try and destroy the plant.

Japanese Knotweed is legally prohibited in Michigan and it is illegal to possess or introduce the plant without a permit.