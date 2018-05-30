Suspect charged in Kalamazoo Co. mobile home shooting

Danyelle Phillips (Photo provided by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Monday shooting at the Pavilion Estates mobile home park.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says that Danyelle Phillips is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Phillips is accused of shooting another 18-year-old man Monday at Pavilion Estates. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 6700 block of Picadilly.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition after the shooting.  Phillips was arrested near the scene.

