‘Tornado timeout’: Video shows dust devil whipping through infield during children’s baseball game

Posted 9:44 AM, May 30, 2018, by

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. – Some wild moments on the field during a children’s baseball game in Illinois.

Libertyville Firefighters tweeted a video of a dust devil whipping up, and said, “We had a slight tornado delay at the Libertyville Memorial Day Travel Baseball Tournament.”

The Washington Post reported that Mike Weaver,  a lieutenant for the Libertyville Fire Department, is the one who posted the video. He was there on Saturday watching his son play ball when it happened. You hear him on the video saying, “tornado timeout.”

Weaver said the dust devil lasted just a couple of minutes and then was gone.

