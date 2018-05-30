Tree falls in front of historic covered bridge in Kent County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A large tree fell in front of a historic covered bridge in Kent County on Wednesday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department dispatch says that crews worked throughout the evening to remove a tree that fell in front of the Fallasburg Covered Bridge near Lowell. The tree was cut up and removed from the road in front of the bridge as of 9:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers say they received several reports of downed trees Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.