Video: Two women take Wyoming resident’s flowers from front porch

WYOMING, Mich. – Police and a Wyoming resident are asking for help in finding two women who stole flower pots from a front porch on Tuesday.

Home surveillance video from Patricia Quinones shows the two women loading the flower pots from her home into their vehicle. Wyoming police say that the incident took place about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the home in the 2500 block of Longstreet SW.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.