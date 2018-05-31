× 2 injured in Allendale Twp. rollover crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured Thursday in a crash at Lake Michigan Drive and 52nd Avenue.

The two-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 5 p.m.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that the driver of a northbound vehicle did not stop at a stop sign and collided with an eastbound vehicle. The crash caused both vehicles to go into the westbound lanes, and the vehicle that was initially traveling east on Lake Michigan Drive rolled over.

The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said in a release. The intersection was closed while crews cleared the crash scene.