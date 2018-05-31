Car crashes with Byron Center school bus

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Students heading to one of the their last days of school for the year had a scary bus ride this morning.
John Burri sent FOX 17 these photos of a car that crashed into a Byron Center Schools bus at the intersection of 76th Street and Division Thursday morning at about 7:30.
Kent County Dispatch tells FOX 17 that there were no injuries.
2 comments
JS
You have to love those big Targets that always get in the way !
Another Clown that is going to say i got the brake confused with the steering wheel.
cheyenne
I was on the bus and the car hit right where we and my friend were sitting. Scared the crap out of everyone but at least we’re all okay and we got to school safely