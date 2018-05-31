Griffins’ head coach Todd Nelson heading to NHL job

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – After a day of speculation, it is official – the Grand Rapids Griffins Head Coach is heading to Dallas.

The team announced Thursday morning that Todd Nelson will be heading to Dallas to be an Assistant Coach with the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

Nelson, 49, guided the Griffins to the franchise’s second Calder Cup in 2017. He was the 10th coach of the Griffins and the fifth to move on to an NHL job. He was head coach in Grand Rapids for three years and was the first Griffins player signed back when the team first started in 1996.

