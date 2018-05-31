× Muskegon Heights Academy renews pact with Superintendent Garcia

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Thursday was a night of celebration for the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy.

Its Board of Directors unanimously renewed its contract with Superintendent Rene Garcia, and hosted a graduation ceremony for the nearly three dozen seniors in the Class of 2018.

In a news release sent to FOX 17 by the Academy, Superintendent Garcia says:

“I’m so proud of our graduates. They work hard and make us proud. We always emphasize the value of being ‘ferocious scholars,’ which means we take

learning seriously. We persevere…and we overcome obstacles to accomplish our goals. The

Class of 2018 has lived this value and I know they are going to carry their Tiger Pride with them

as they spread their wings and go on to do great things.”

The Academy says Garcia played an important role when she was Assistant Superintendent in working with community members and educational experts in reaching a Partnership Agreement with the Michigan Department of Education that outlines goals for progress.

Kathy Moore, Vice President of the Academy Board said, “It was a great honor for Superintendent Garcia to be invited by the State to share the work of the Partnership Agreement. As a Board, we know there is more work to do. Just like our students, we are a work in progress. We believe in the transformative power of a great education and we want the community to know that we are growing and getting stronger every day.”