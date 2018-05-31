Police ID suspects in Wyoming flower theft

Posted 3:33 PM, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 03:43PM, May 31, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. — Police say they have identified two women caught on video stealing flower pots from a Wyoming woman’s porch.

The pots were reported stolen Tuesday from Patricia Quinones’ home on Longstreet SW. Security cameras at the home captured the thieves as they made off with more than a dozen pots and plants.  The video  was posted on Facebook Tuesday and has since been shared more than 40,000 times.

Wyoming Police say Thursday that they have identified the women in the video and the stolen plants have been returned.   Officials still plan to submit a report for possible charges, according to a release.

The names of the suspects were not released.

3 comments

  • C

    The names of the two have not been released? I hope to hell that they will be published in real big print. It’ll tell the public something about them and prompt some aspiring low life thieves out there to reconsider what they might do.

    Reply