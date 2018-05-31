Target partners with Shipt to offer same-day delivery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Buying goods and food from Target will get a little bit easier starting on June 14 as the company announces that they will begin offering same-day delivery through Shipt.

Shipt has already partnered with other West Michigan stores such as Meijer to offer customers the option to have their good delivered straight to their door.

All Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Marysville/Fort Gratiot, Mt. Pleasant/Alma, North Lakeshore, Saginaw and Traverse City are the Michigan Target locations that will offer this service.

Shipt is not a free service, however, those wanting to use it can purchase a monthly or yearly memberships.

