West Michigan organization holds Fill the Truck diaper drive

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The United Way of the Lakeshore is teaming up with Two Men and a Truck for their Fill The Truck diaper drive.
The initiative began on May 29 and runs until June 21.
The organization is asking people to stop by one of their many locations to donate Diapers of all sizes, pull ups, night time pull ups, regular wipes and sensitive skin wipes.
Here is a list of locations that are accepting donations:
- United Way of the Lakeshore, 31 E. Clay Avenue
- Muskegon Area Intermediate School District, 630 Harvey Street
- Muskegon County Register of Deeds Office, 173 S. Apple Ave Suite 301
- Baker College of Muskegon, 1903 Marquette Avenue
- Lakeside Surfaces, 2265 Black Creek Road
- Fifth Third Bank, 710 Seminole Rd, Norton Shores
- Comerica Bank locations
- 2133 E. Apple Avenue
- 2730 Sanford
- 414 Center Street
- 875 W. Norton Avenue
- Gary Nelund State Farm Office, 3220 Glade Street
- Matt Crosby State Farm Office, 1767 E. Apple Avenue
- Muskegon Public Schools, 349 W. Webster Avenue
- Parmenter Law, 601 Terrace Street
All of the donations will go to West Michigan baby pantries.