West Michigan organization holds Fill the Truck diaper drive

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The United Way of the Lakeshore is teaming up with Two Men and a Truck for their Fill The Truck diaper drive.

The initiative began on May 29 and runs until June 21.

The organization is asking people to stop by one of their many locations to donate Diapers of all sizes, pull ups, night time pull ups, regular wipes and sensitive skin wipes.

Here is a list of locations that are accepting donations:

United Way of the Lakeshore, 31 E. Clay Avenue

Muskegon Area Intermediate School District, 630 Harvey Street

Muskegon County Register of Deeds Office, 173 S. Apple Ave Suite 301

Baker College of Muskegon, 1903 Marquette Avenue

Lakeside Surfaces, 2265 Black Creek Road

Fifth Third Bank, 710 Seminole Rd, Norton Shores

Comerica Bank locations 2133 E. Apple Avenue 2730 Sanford 414 Center Street 875 W. Norton Avenue

Gary Nelund State Farm Office, 3220 Glade Street

Matt Crosby State Farm Office, 1767 E. Apple Avenue

Muskegon Public Schools, 349 W. Webster Avenue

Parmenter Law, 601 Terrace Street

All of the donations will go to West Michigan baby pantries.