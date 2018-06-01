5th Annual First Tee of West Michigan Golf Marathon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Stormy Creek Golf Course hosted the 5th Annual First Tee of West Michigan Golf Marathon on Friday as part of a multi-week fundraising event for First Tee of West Michigan.

The event featured 42 golfers playing as many holes as they can from sunrise to sunset to raise money to bring affordable junior golf programs to youth and communities that do not have them.

