East Grand Rapids lacrosse advances to semifinals

Posted 11:35 PM, June 1, 2018, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- The East Grand Rapids lacrosse team punched their tickets to the Division 2 State Semifinals with a 16-2 win over Forest Hills Eastern on Friday.

