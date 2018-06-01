Festival of the Arts kicks off in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It is the 49th year that the Festival of the Arts has taken over the streets of Grand Rapids to highlight local musicians, artists, food and talent.

The festival kicks off Friday at noon with a special opening ceremony that will feature the Grand Rapids Ballet School, Jenison Public Schools and the Circle Theatre at Calder Plaza.

Festivities continue throughout the weekend with various performances and exhibits.

While taking in the sights attendees will be able to snack on food and drinks from around the world such as Asian, Polish, Hispanic, Lebanese, Australian, Greek and Dutch cuisine.

The festival is free and open to all ages. For more information on this weekend's activities log on to the Festival of the Arts website here.