“It’s an honor:” Hastings WWII veteran remembered with full military honors

HASTINGS, Mich.-- A gathering to say goodbye to a WWII veteran was held in Hastings on Friday. Family and friends met to remember Edward Boyce and his service in the Navy along with full military honors.

Edward Boyce joined the Navy in 1945. His family says he was following in the footsteps of his older brothers. He's being remembered as a family man and part of the greatest generation.

Pictures and memories surround the space inside Girrbach Funeral Home in Hastings. The best of Edward Boyce is being shared not on paper, but between loved ones.

“There's a lot of stories," said Boyce's daughter Tari Labinski. "A lot of stories.”

Family and friends came together to pay their respects to the World War II veteran who passed away this week at 90 years old.

“He was the sweetest, kindest person," said Boyce's daughter Krista Ford. "I mean, just fun loving, joking all the time.”

“He was loving, kind, caring and a huge jokester," said Labinski. "Just a good guy. Didn’t judge anyone.”

Boyce's time in the Navy was on display, illustrating his dedication to his country.

“It’s an honor," said Labinski. "It is.”

Boyce received full military honors: a 21 salute followed by the playing of Taps, while the Patriot Guard Riders stood in a flag line outside.

“It’s a good feeling," said Ashley Ford, Boyce's granddaughter. "It’s nice to know that he touched lives.”

Boyce's daughters were presented with a folded flag in honor of the veteran. His family telling Fox 17 he was truly part of the greatest generation in history.

“He was the best all-around dad, grandfather, great grandfather and he loved his kids, he loved his grandkids and just unbelievable” said Ford.

Boyce's family chose to dedicate any memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project or a local VFW of their choice. The family says they're grateful they have plenty of stories to remember him by and share amongst all of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.