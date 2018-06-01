× Kalamazoo Police nab shooting suspect, confiscate loaded gun, pot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it’s arrested a 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident in connection with Tuesday’s shooting in the 1600 block of East Main Street.

The DPS says in a news release the bust occurred in the 700 block of N. Pitcher Street around 2 p.m. Friday. And Public Safety credited community support and information received through Silent Observer for helping with the quick identification and arrest.

Around 1:30 p.m. on May 29, police responded to a report of gunshots being fired on E. Main Street. While there, they learned that a gunshot victim had showed up at a hospital. That person was said to be a 23-year-old Kalamazoo resident, who remains in stable condition, according to the DPS. That person’s name has not been released.

Nor, police say, will the name of the suspect, until after formal charges are read at arraignment. Public Safety officers say they confiscated a loaded handgun and some marijuana at the scene, when they arrested the suspect Friday.

Anyone with more information about the case should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.