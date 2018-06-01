Mad Hatter turns 21! Celebrate at New Holland Brewing’s Hatter Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Holland Brewing is celebrating the Mad Hatter's 21st birthday with their annual Hatter Days celebration next weekend.

June 8-10, the Pub on 8th will be holding food and drink specials, as well as special events to celebrate their 21st anniversary. There will also be specials on Black Hatter and Mad Hatter brews.

Check out the complete lineup of events for the celebration:

Friday, June 8

4:00-6:00 p.m. - Happy Hour

5:00 p.m. - The Moonrays (Back Patio)

10:00 p.m. - Nashon Holloway (Inside)

10:00 p.m. – Silent Disco

Saturday, June 9

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Bloody Mary Bar

1:00 p.m. - Coty Bouchard Music (Back Patio)

5:00 p.m. - Delilah DeWylde (Back Patio)

6:00 p.m. - Rachel Curtis (Inside)

10:00 p.m. - Rusty's Big A** Band (Inside)

Midnight - Mad Hatter 21st Birthday Toast

Sunday, June 10

All day – Various kids related events (Board games, face painting, and more!)

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Bloody Mary Bar

1:00 p.m. - Vinylicious (Back Patio)

5:00 p.m. - Kelli Boes (Back Patio)

For more details, visit their Facebook event page.