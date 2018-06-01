Mission of Mercy providing free dental services June 1 & 2

Posted 10:51 AM, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 10:49AM, June 1, 2018

Mission of Mercy is providing people with the opportunity to get free dental care on June 1 and 2.

More than a thousand dental providers, dental labs and volunteers will provide dental care to all who are in need, regardless of income or insurance.

The event is a partnership between the Michigan Dental Association and the Michigan Dental Association Foundation, helping improve dental health across the state by providing free dental care for all who need it.

People of all ages and attendees will receive treatments such as:

  • Cleanings and fillings
  • Tooth extraction
  • A limited number of root canals and treatment partials to replace front teeth
  • Education

Dental care will be provided at Huizenga Tennis and Track Center of Calvin College in Grand Rapids. Doors open at 6 a.m. and services are first come, first served. Arrive early and be prepared for long lines.

For more information, visit michigandental.org/foundation/mission-of-mercy.

