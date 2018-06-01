Motorcycle show to support veterans relief

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– One motorcycle show is helping a good cause, raising money for local veterans.

The Midwest Motorcycle Show is kicking off today at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hot Rods & Handlebars in Battle Creek.

The event will feature motorcycle, audio, car, and truck shows.

There will also be live music, plus drink and food specials and admission is free all day.

All proceeds are going towards a local veterans charity.

For more information, you can search the event on Facebook.

