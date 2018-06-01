Murder suspect claims intimate relationship with prosecutor’s staffer

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man facing both rape and murder charges has filed paperwork in court claiming a past intimate relationship with an unnamed staffer at the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Quinn James is currently charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the death of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya. Prior to her disappearance in January, James was also accused of raping her.

James’ defense team filed a motion in Kent County Thursday alleging that a member of the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office at one time had a “dating relationship and/or intimate relationship” with the suspect.

The motion says the relationship took place near the same time the alleged criminal sexual conduct James is accused of happened. The staffer is alleged to have had contact in a professional capacity with the victim in that sexual assault case after her relationship with James happened.

The motion suggests that the unnamed staffer would likely be called as a witness when James goes to trial. Because of that, they feel he will be unable to receive an unbiased trial. They are asking for the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office to be disqualified from prosecuting Quinn James.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says he has reviewed the motion but cannot currently comment on the facts of the case. He tells FOX 17 that he doe not believe the motion will have any impact on the case against James.

A hearing has been set for June 8 regarding the request. The prosecutor’s office will be issue a response to the filing at that time.

Mujey Dumbuya was found dead in Kalamazoo on Jan. 28 after she disappeared from the Grand Rapids area on Jan. 24.