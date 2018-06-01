Wyoming man, 28, dies in early morning crash

WYOMING, Mich. -- A 28-year-old man died this morning in a single vehicle crash on Byron Center Avenue near 44th Street in the City of Wyoming.
The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Wyoming Police say Mychael Broyles was driving north on Byron Center when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.
Broyles was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for about five hours while officials investigated the crash.
Police say in a release that preliminary reports from witnesses indicate that speeding and alcohol were likely factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
7 comments
Mike
Thank you for not killing anyone else with your poor decisions…
Quis
Shut the fuck up with your ignorant talk
ok
it’s true , must of been your bud .. hope you may learn from his poor decisions …but you sound like a bitch so probably not ….
Iamct01
You know it’s bad when Merle’s brings a dump truck.
Jerry
Any A Hole that’s driving that fast and drunk got what he deserved thank god he didn’t hit any one else
Quis
Stupid fuck👆🏿
drew
This man had children! it was mistake thats all!! rather drinking or not! its devastating! humble yourself dont be crude! we all have die someday!