Six Year Old’s Video about Speech Disorder Gets Attention

ALLEGAN, Mich.--An Allegan boy's homemade video is being shared online and for good reason.The six year old is raising awareness about a speech disorder impacting thousands of children.

It’s called Apraxia and 6-year-old Colton McGruder is one of the thousands living with it each day. Now a video he created to raise awareness about the disorder.. has been viewed more than 10-thousand times.

APRAXIA is a motor speech disorder which affects the way his body produces sounds.

But, Colton doesn't let that slow him down.

Recently working with his mom to create this video for other children just like him.

"I've seen videos like that before but just not for Apraxia. There's very little information about Apraxia so I decided to bring it upon myself and do something," says Jennifer and Colton McGruder, Made Viral Video about Apraxia.

And it’s having a big impact now being shared and viewed thousands of times on social media.

"I thought maybe it'll go to a few people not this big I was not expecting it what so ever," says McGruder.

And all at an important time, May is Apraxia awareness month.

"You're not alone. There's other people that have it as well. They're fighting just like the parents are just like the child is. It's just a long process and you'll get through it, it's fine. You'll get there. It's just really slow, really long, really drawn out but you'll get there," says McGruder.

Colton's video showing thousands that no matter what there is someone out there just like you.

"I'm just like you," reminds six year old Colton.

Colton is now in speech therapy to treat the disorder.

