Student charged after air soft gun found at Orchard View school

Posted 2:03 PM, June 1, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities say an air soft gun was found at Orchard View High School the day after a shooting threat.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says that the threat was found written on a counter Thursday in a boy’s bathroom.

On Friday, authorities received additional information that a student at the school had a weapon. According to a release, the air gun was found in one of the school’s bathrooms during a search.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat says the student who allegedly brought the gun to school has been charged with a felony charge of carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a weapon on school property.  Officials are asking Juvenile Court to detain so he can undergo a mental evaluation, according to a release.

Police are still investigating who was involved with making the threat on Thursday.  Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Muskegon Township Police at 231-777-1666 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Mac Woods

    Weapon? By what definition? I suppose if the molded plastic is sufficiently hard, it could be used as a particularly inefficient means of delivering a pistol whipping.

    Reply