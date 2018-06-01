Student charged after air soft gun found at Orchard View school

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities say an air soft gun was found at Orchard View High School the day after a shooting threat.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says that the threat was found written on a counter Thursday in a boy’s bathroom.

On Friday, authorities received additional information that a student at the school had a weapon. According to a release, the air gun was found in one of the school’s bathrooms during a search.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat says the student who allegedly brought the gun to school has been charged with a felony charge of carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a weapon on school property. Officials are asking Juvenile Court to detain so he can undergo a mental evaluation, according to a release.

Police are still investigating who was involved with making the threat on Thursday. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Muskegon Township Police at 231-777-1666 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.