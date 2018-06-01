Travel back in time to the 19th century and beyond at Engine House 5 Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over 30 years ago, the fire engine house in downtown Grand Rapids was disassembled brick by brick and transported to Allendale. Now members of the community can enjoy numerous events in the historic building as the Engine House No. 5 Musuem takes visitors back in time before the 1900's and beyond.

Travel back in time to see how firefighters put out fires before the 20th century. Visitors can see items like uniforms, helmets, transportation, and equipment they used.

They host special events too to give visitors to give visitors an idea of what it was like before the 1900's. On Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m., they're hosting a Victorian Lady Presentation and Tea Party to show women what it was like to get dressed as a Victorian lady.

Fire Engine House 5 Fire Museum is located at 6610 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale.

For more information, visit enginehouse5.com.