× 2 injured, 1 of them seriously, in Port Sheldon rollover crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was pinned in her overturned car and seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Port Sheldon Township on Friday night.

At 8:39 p.m. Friday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an accident with injuries on northbound U.S. 31 north of Stanton Street in Port Sheldon Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a crash with both drivers injured.

The investigation showed that Jenna Emery, 70, of Grand Haven was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Impala northbound on U.S. 31 in the right lane while Michelle Kunde, 47, of Battle Creek was also northbound on 31 in a 2008 Ford C-Max but was in the left lane. Deputies said Emery then abruptly turned in front of Kunde, causing the two to collide and the impact caused Emery’s Impala to roll over in the median.

Emery was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Emery was transported to Holland Community Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Kunde was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

Deputies said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. They said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in the accident.

Northbound U.S. 131 was closed to traffic for a period of time afterward.