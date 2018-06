× 2018 Cereal Fest

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek takes great pride in being known as America’s ‘Cereal City’, and next weekend celebrates exactly that.

The annual Cereal Fest kicks off Saturday, June 9th at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the worlds longest breakfast table, which includes free breakfast.

Then a parade takes off at noon, you can also check out local, regional, and national entertainment and children`s activities including inflatables.