Grand Rapids Pride two weeks away

Posted 11:41 PM, June 2, 2018, by

GR Pride Festival (ExperienceGR)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’re only 2 weeks away from another pride event in West Michigan.

The 30th annual ‘Grand Rapids Pride Festival’ will begin on Saturday June 16th at the Calder Plaza.

Tickets range from eight to 50 dollars.

You can visit GR Pride’s website for more information on events and performances for the festival.

4 comments