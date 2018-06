× Kid’s night at Berlin Raceway

MARNE, Mich.– Parents can take their kids out for a night of fun down at Berlin Raceway.

It’s happening at the track located in Marne on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

You can watch some racing while the kids enjoy the extreme obstacle course, trampolines, and carnival games.

There will also be an opportunity for kids to also paint an actual racecar.

Kids 11 and under get in for free, other tickets are $12 for general admission.