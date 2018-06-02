Mich county official quits after wiring $50K overseas, reportedly

Posted 10:28 PM, June 2, 2018, by , Updated at 10:51PM, June 2, 2018

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — An official in a small Michigan county has resigned after being tricked into wiring $50,000 to an overseas bank account.

Shiawassee County apparently was the victim of a phishing scam. Financial administrator Patricia Fitnich believed that she was replying to an email from another county official about paying a bill.

Image courtesy: Google Maps

A county administrator, Michael Herendeen, tells The Argus-Pressnewspaper that Fitnich had “done a number of fine things” over two years but she realized “this was a major mistake.”

Police are investigating. Officials will see if insurance will cover the loss, but Herendeen says it seems unlikely.

Shiawassee County is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. It has a population of 68,000.

