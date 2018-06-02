No helmet in motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition

Posted 2:48 AM, June 2, 2018, by , Updated at 02:53AM, June 2, 2018

OSHTEMO TWP, Mich.– Deputies are investigating a motorcycle accident that has left one person in critical condition.

This happened just after 12 a.m. in the 9400 block of W. KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The extent of his injuries at this time.

His name has not yet been released.

Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

1 Comment