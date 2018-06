× One injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich.– Police responding to a crash just after 1 a.m. on Saturday after a vehicle ran off the road striking multiple trees.

This happened as the driver was heading northbound on Jeffrey Street near Lakeshore Drive.

Deputies say the driver was transported to Borgess Lee Hospital and is expected to recover.

Deputies also tell us alcohol was not a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.