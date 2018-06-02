Rain showers moving closer to West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – We will see increasing cloud cover and winds overnight ahead of the next frontal system pushing through early Sunday morning. Around 5 to 6 am we can see light to heavy rain showers with maybe a rumble or two of thunder, but it is not likely.

Expect anywhere from a quarter to a half a inch of rainfall from this event. West Michigan will notice drying conditions by late morning and hold on to breezy and cloudy conditions for the rest of the day.

We will work back towards sunshine for the next work week with cooler and more comfortable temperatures continuing in the 70s. Warmer temperatures arrive again at the end of next week with sunshine.