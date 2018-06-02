× State group challenges Nestle’s Osceola County water permit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group has filed a challenge against a state permit allowing Nestle Waters North America to pump more water for its Ice Mountain brand.

Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation submitted the petition Friday. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality last month approved Nestle’s application to remove 400 gallons of water per minute from an Osceola Township aquifer in Osceola county in West Michigan.

Nestle had been permitted to withdraw 250 gallons per minute.

The group says the DEQ’s review failed to pick up on the environmental consequences of withdrawing additional water. The case will likely go to an administrative law judge within state government.

A DEQ spokeswoman declined to comment. Nestle officials say the company has confidence in the scientific data in its permit application.

