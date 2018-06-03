× 2 people injured as motorcycle avoids tractor

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are recovering from minor injuries after a motorcycle went off road, trying to avoid hitting a tractor.

This happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Dutch Settlement St. near Skyhawk Dr. in Newberg Township.

Deputies say the motorcycle came out of the curve when the driver saw the tractor pulling an oversized load.

The motorcyclists and his passenger then went off the roadway to avoid hitting the tractor. Upon leaving the pavement the motorcyclist lost control when he went into the loose gravel.

Deputies also have identified the motorcyclist as Ryan Jacob Hampton and passenger Jayme Hampton.

We’re told the two were not wearing helmets at the time and have been taken to Three Rivers Hospital and expected to recover.