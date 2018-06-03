49th Annual Festival of the Arts wraps up Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Thousands of people packed downtown Grand Rapids Sunday for the last day of the 49th Annual Festival of the Arts.

The three day festival is an opportunity to celebrate and check out all kinds of food, art and crafts made in West Michigan.

“We are definitely enjoying see all the different foods," said Rachael Washburn of Wyoming. "We've seen the dance competition."

Washburn said appreciates all the churches and organizations that take part in the annual event.

"Seeing all different kinds of people," said Washburn. "I think it really represents Grand Rapids in a positive way.”