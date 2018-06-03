× Actor Benedict Cumberbatch saves cyclist from muggers

LONDON, England (CNN) — It was a case of life imitating art as British actor Benedict Cumberbatch — known for playing superhero Doctor Strange in the Marvel movies — fought off a group of assailants attempting to mug a delivery cyclist.

Cumberbatch, 41, reportedly jumped out of his Uber cab to help a cyclist from the food delivery company Deliveroo, who was being attacked by a group of would-be muggers in central London.

Deliveroo thanked Cumberbatch in a tweet on Saturday, describing his actions as brave.

“Deliveroo riders are heroes — their safety is our priority and any violence against them is totally unacceptable,” the delivery company said.

The cyclist, who was in his 20s, was making a delivery when four men pounced on him and punched him in the face in an attempt to take his bike, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.