Alcohol and speed may have been factors in crash where 5 hurt

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies say that alcohol and speed are believed to be the blame for leaving one person is in critical condition and four others injured in a car crash on I-94.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the mile marker 106 in Marshall Township.

Deputies say a woman was slowing down to help another driver who struck a deer when she was rear-ended by another vehicle.

That woman and her two children were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies say the two people in the vehicle that rear-ended her were also taken to the hospital. The driver was last listed in stable condition and the passenger was listed in critical condition.

No names have been released at this time.

The accident is still under investigation.