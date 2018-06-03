At least one person pinned in after Allendale Twp crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person was pinned inside a vehicle following a two-car crash late Saturday night in Allendale Township.
The crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, at 68th Avenue and Warner Street.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 that a person was being extricated from one of the vehicles, and taken to a nearby hospital where she’s being treated for serious injuries.
There’s no word how the crash occurred, and no names have been released.