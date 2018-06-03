× Consumers Energy truck malfunctions; brings down power pole while being towed

Plainfield Twp. – Officials say less than 20 customers lost power, after a power pole was brought down by a malfunctioning utility truck in Plainfield Township on Sunday evening.

A firefighter with Plainfield Township tells FOX 17 a crew with Consumers Energy was working on 9 Mile Road NE near Pine Island Drive, when the truck malfunctioned. The truck was being towed away when it came into contact with a phone or a cable line, which then broke a utility pole. That then caused a small power outage.

The cause of incident was an improper angle used by the tow truck.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office closed the road until Consumers Energy sent another crew to the scene to remove the lines.