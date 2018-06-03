Multiple teams and athletes defend titles in MHSAA track and field state finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The MHSAA track and field state finals took place Saturday in West Michigan where a number of teams and individuals looked to defend their titles from last year.

In Division 1, the East Kentwood boys took home the team state championship. Job Mayhue helping out by winning the 110 meter state championship with a time of 13.99.

The Rockford boys came in second place and Cole Johnson ran an impressive 1 mile race to win the state title in 4:08:47.

In Division 2, the Zeeland East girls took home the team state championship while Suenomi North took home the state title in the 100 meter hurdles.

In the 1 mile, Holland Christian's defending champion Kayla Windemuller took home another state title with a personal best in the 1 mile.

On the boys side in Division 2, Coldwater took home the Division 2 state championship with Shuaib Aljabaly took home the first place in the 1 mile race.

The two-time defending Division 3 state champion in the 100 and 200 meter dash, Thomas Robinson, moved up to Division 2 with Wyoming Lee and successfully defended both of his titles. He now has six individual state championships in his career.

In Division 3, the Hart girls team took home the team state championship and in Division , the Hackett Catholic prep boys took home the team state championship.