Mecosta County man killed while removing deer

Posted 4:59 AM, June 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:10AM, June 3, 2018

MESCOSTA, Mich. — The death toll on Michigan roads continues to climb after one person was hit and killed by a car.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on 30th Ave., north of Grant Rd. in Mecosta County.

Deputies say a woman was driving, when she struck a deer.  The passenger 85-year-old Norman Erikson, got out to remove the deer from the road, when he was then struck by an on coming car.

Erickson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.

