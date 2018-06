Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. -- On June 30 the Barry County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a free boating safety class at the Shady Shores Resort on Gun Lake in Barry County.

The class will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and all ages are welcome. Students under the age of 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information contact the Barry County Sheriff's Office.